BSU men's basketball vs. Nevada

Lexus Williams. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Katherine Jones
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chris Sengfelder looks for an opening against Nevada’s Jordan Caroline. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chandler Hutchison. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Lexus Williams, fouled by Nevada’s Kendall Stephens. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chris Sengfelder scrambles for a loose ball under the Boise State basket, with Nevada’s Caleb Martin (11) and Lindsey Drew (14). Boise State’s The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Justinian Jessup. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chandler Hutchison. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Lexus Williams (2) and Nevada’s Elijah Foster (12). The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Lexus Williams. Cam Christon makes a drive, guarded by Nevada’s Caleb Martin. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chris Sengfelder. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chandler Hutchison. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Alex Hobbs. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Marcus Dickinson. The Boise State men’s basketball team hosts No. 24 Nevada with first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Alex Hobbs. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Lexus Williams. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Zach Haney stands tall for a rebound. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chandler Hutchison is fouled by Caleb Martin (10). Cody Martin (11) is part of the defense. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chandler Hutchison. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Chandler Hutchison knocks the ball away from Nevada’s Caleb Martin. The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
