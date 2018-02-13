Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me'

Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee. (Video courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez/TheLoboLair.com)
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State)