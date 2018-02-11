More Videos

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 0:11

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Pause
What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State 2:43

What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 1:28

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Watch the dramatic final play of the Boise State-UNLV game 0:46

Watch the dramatic final play of the Boise State-UNLV game

Leon Rice: 'I've been to a dude ranch before' 0:57

Leon Rice: 'I've been to a dude ranch before'

Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range 0:18

Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range

Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves' 7:13

Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves'

Boise State’s 3-point barrage 1:02

Boise State’s 3-point barrage

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young 2:52

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' 5:15

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.'

Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable'

Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com
Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Latest News

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee. (Video courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez/TheLoboLair.com)