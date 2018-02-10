‘The ones that hurt, you let them hurt.’ Boise State blows lead, falls out of first

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:11 Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game Pause 2:43 What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State 1:28 Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 0:46 Watch the dramatic final play of the Boise State-UNLV game 0:57 Leon Rice: 'I've been to a dude ranch before' 0:18 Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range 7:13 Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves' 1:02 Boise State’s 3-point barrage 2:52 Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young 5:15 Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Boise State men's basketball team fell out of first place in the Mountain West Conference after a 71-65 loss at Utah State on Saturday in Logan, Utah. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State men's basketball team fell out of first place in the Mountain West Conference after a 71-65 loss at Utah State on Saturday in Logan, Utah. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com