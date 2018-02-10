The Boise State men’s basketball team plays at Utah State on Saturday in Logan, Utah.
Boise State Basketball

Live: Boise State men's basketball at Utah State

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

February 10, 2018 06:36 PM

Utah State forced 16 turnovers and went 5-for-5 from the field in the final 3 minutes Saturday night to beat Boise State 71-65 and knock the Broncos out of first place in the Mountain West standings.

