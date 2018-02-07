Suspension, reprimand handed down for Boise State-New Mexico altercation

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:11 Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game Pause 2:43 What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State 1:28 Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game 0:46 Watch the dramatic final play of the Boise State-UNLV game 0:57 Leon Rice: 'I've been to a dude ranch before' 0:18 Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range 7:13 Leon Rice: 'We made 18 and our guys are kicking themselves' 1:02 Boise State’s 3-point barrage 2:52 Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young 5:15 Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee. (Video courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez/TheLoboLair.com) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

