Boise State 93, UNLV 91 in OT men's basketball

Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson pulls down the final rebound after a missed UNLV shot as time runs out in overtime Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The Broncos defeated Mountain West foe UNLV 93-91.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State's bench explodes after a 3-pointer that puts the Broncos ahead of UNLV in the second half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison is fouled by UNLV guard Jovan Mooring late in regulation Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Lexus Williams, with teammate Chris Sengfelder, righ, deflects a pass by UNLV's Shakur Juiston as the Broncos pick up their defense in the second half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison gets a step on UNLV guard Amauri Hardy in the second half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives and scores defended by UNLV's Amauri Hardy Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward David Wacker pulls up to score on a rebound over UNLV guard Kris Clyburn Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice consults with a referee during the Broncos' Mountain West game agasint UNLV Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Lexus Williams drives through the key defended by UNLV guard Amauri Hardy Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison shoots but misses a jumper defended by UNLV forward Shakur Juiston at the end of regulation. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The Broncos went on to defeat Mountain West foe UNLV 93-91 in overtime.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State inbounds the ball from the baseline against UNLV in the second half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV guard Anthony Smith drives and scores defended by Boise State forward David Wacker Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV forward Shakur Juiston dunks the ball over Boise State's Zach Haney in the first half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Lexus Williams drives through the key looking to pass out of UNLV's defense Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Chris Sengfelder fights for an offensive rebound with UNLV forward Brandon McCoy in the second half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring drives to the basket defended by Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison in the second half of a Mountain West contest Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson gets a shot off before being fouled by UNLV guard Jordan Johnson Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison drives to the hoop and draws a foul on UNLV forward Shakur Juiston Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson looms over UNLV guard Jordan Johnson's shot during a Mountain West Conference game Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison starts the game off with a slam dunk against UNLV Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies shows his disbelief after a no-call in the second half Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com