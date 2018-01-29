Leon Rice promises another silly stunt if Saturday’s UNLV game is a sellout

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:18 Boise State's Lupfer on fire from 3-point range Pause 5:15 Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' 2:17 Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 8:43 Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 0:38 Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 2:29 Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills 1:49 Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin 2:18 Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com