Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.' 5:15

Hutchison after loss at Nevada: 'We're still hungry.'

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community' 2:17

Idaho soccer coach: 'We together are big enough to make a difference in our community'

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel 8:43

Boise State commit, defensive end Scott Matlock's senior highlight reel

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 0:38

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills 2:29

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills

Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin 1:49

Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin

Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back 2:18

Super Bowl champion Shea McClellin talks food, sacks and giving back

Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 2:16

Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Boise State Basketball

Leon Rice promises another silly stunt if Saturday’s UNLV game is a sellout

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

January 29, 2018 10:13 AM

The Boise State men’s basketball team has four home games left this season, and coach Leon Rice really wants you to come see his Broncos in action.

In case rooting for a team in the hunt for the Mountain West Conference’s regular-season title isn’t incentive enough, Rice says he’ll ride a horse through campus to fill the seats at Taco Bell Arena for Saturday’s home game against UNLV (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

A Twitter post released Monday morning shows Rice and a white horse named Max walking along the Boise River.

“This time, when you sell out Taco Bell Arena against UNLV, me and Max here will ride through campus,” Rice says in the video.

Earlier this month, Rice agreed to wade across the 37-degree Boise River after getting a sellout for the Broncos’ home game against San Diego State.

Boise State’s school record for a home crowd is 12,649, which came in a 1993 game vs. Idaho. The largest crowd during Rice’s tenure has been 12,193, for a 2011 game vs. Idaho.

The Broncos are currently second in the Mountain West standings at 18-4 overall and 8-2 in league play, matching the program’s best 22-game start since the 1988-89 team.

“So what do you say Bronco Nation?” Rice says at the video’s end. “Let’s sell out Taco Bell Arena, and let’s ride.”

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts

