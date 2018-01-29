Leon Rice promises another silly stunt if Saturday’s UNLV game is a sellout

The Boise State men’s basketball team has four home games left this season, and coach Leon Rice really wants you to come see his Broncos in action.
In case rooting for a team in the hunt for the Mountain West Conference’s regular-season title isn’t incentive enough, Rice says he’ll ride a horse through campus to fill the seats at Taco Bell Arena for Saturday’s home game against UNLV (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
A Twitter post released Monday morning shows Rice and a white horse named Max walking along the Boise River.
“This time, when you sell out Taco Bell Arena against UNLV, me and Max here will ride through campus,” Rice says in the video.
Never miss a local story.
Crossed the Boise River ☑️— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) January 29, 2018
Ride a horse through campus... ❓
It's up to you, Bronco Nation! Let's sell out @TacoBellArena again and make it happen!! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/qDljDpBoX9
Earlier this month, Rice agreed to wade across the 37-degree Boise River after getting a sellout for the Broncos’ home game against San Diego State.
Boise State’s school record for a home crowd is 12,649, which came in a 1993 game vs. Idaho. The largest crowd during Rice’s tenure has been 12,193, for a 2011 game vs. Idaho.
The Broncos are currently second in the Mountain West standings at 18-4 overall and 8-2 in league play, matching the program’s best 22-game start since the 1988-89 team.
“So what do you say Bronco Nation?” Rice says at the video’s end. “Let’s sell out Taco Bell Arena, and let’s ride.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
Comments