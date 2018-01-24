Boise State men get career night, women get record showing and 100 points

When he heard the question, Leon Rice reached over and knocked on wood Tuesday afternoon.
Could his Boise State men’s basketball team possibly shoot worse than its 14.3-percent performance from beyond the arc last week at Nevada?
The Broncos quelled their coach’s worries, making 18 3-pointers in a 94-71 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena. They improved to 12-0 at home, 17-4 overall and 7-2 in the Mountain West.
The 18 treys ties for the second-most in a single game in program history as eight Broncos combined to go 18-for-38 from deep (47.4 percent).
“What’s funny about my team is they feel like they should have made six or seven more,” Rice said. “I was just pleased with the way we got those 3s. We moved the ball terrific.”
Senior forward Chris Sengfelder dropped a career-high 31 points, going 11-for-15 from the field, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range in 31 minutes. Senior Lexus Williams chipped in four 3s, 16 points, five assists and four steals, while Chandler Hutchison and Marcus Dickinson each added three treys apiece.
Sengfelder’s previous career best was 27 points as a freshman when he was at Fordham.
“Thirty-one on 15 shots, that’s pretty darn efficient offense,” Rice said.
Four days after their worst performance from beyond the arc in nearly two years, the Broncos connected on nine 3-pointers in the first half against the Spartans. Sengfelder, Williams and Dickinson each made three treys before halftime, with Dickinson and Sengfelder both going a perfect 3-for-3.
The Broncos outscored the Spartans 15-5 over the final four minutes of the first half for a 47-34 advantage at the break.
Sengfelder led all scorers at halftime with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the floor.
“We just kept our same routine,” Williams said. “We never really talk too much about how many we make, how many we miss. ... We just keep letting the ball fly.”
Playing against last-place San Jose State at home, Rice took the opportunity to experiment with different lineups. For the first time in 14 games, Rice sent a different starting lineup onto the court with Alex Hobbs starting in place of Justinian Jessup.
Ten different Broncos saw playing time in the first half, including true freshman Cam Christon, who finished with three points, three rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes.
Rice was hoping to find some energy in the midst of the conference grind. Sengfelder might have provided the most, shouting a couple times after baskets and giving the crowd of 7,378 a muscle pose after the layup portion of a three-point play.
“I just let myself go and enjoy the moment,” he said. “I was trying to bring energy. That is what makes us go. ... If that helps, I’ll continue to do it.”
BSU women 112, San Jose State 80
Boise State surpassed the century mark in scoring for the first time since 1993 in a dominant victory at San Jose State. Marta Hermida set a school record with 14 assists. Riley Lupfer added 27 points with seven of the team’s 14 3-pointers. The team point total was the second-highest in school history.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
