Boise State coach Leon Rice hints at lineup change ahead of Wednesday’s home game

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young Boise State sophomore Marcus Dickinson reflects on the Broncos' loss at Nevada, shares his thoughts on San Jose State and talks about high school teammate Trae Young, who now stars for Oklahoma. Boise State sophomore Marcus Dickinson reflects on the Broncos' loss at Nevada, shares his thoughts on San Jose State and talks about high school teammate Trae Young, who now stars for Oklahoma. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

