Boise State 71, Utah State 67

Boise State guard Alex Hobbs scores on a drive on Utah State forward Quinn Taylor Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives through the key defended by Utah State's Sam Merrill Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State center Robin Jorch looks to go back up with the ball after an offensive rebound against Utah State's defense Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Zach Haney posts up in the key and shoots over Utah State forward Quinn Taylor Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison scores against Utah State in the final minutes of a 71-67 win Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Justinian Jessop pulls up for a shot during the Broncos' 71-67 Mountain West win over Utah State Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison scores late in the game defended by Utah State's Koby McEwen Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State fans cheer as the Broncos move ahead of Utah State in the final minute of a 71-67 Mountain West victory Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives to the hoop defended by Utah State guard Koby McEwen Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison battles for position with Utah State forward Quinn Taylor and Diogo Brito (24) Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Chris Sengfelder goes back up after an offensive rebound defended by Utah State's Daron Henson Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Utah State guard Koby McEwen receives a high pass and scores over the Boise State defense Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Lexus Williams drives and scores against Utah State Aggies Quinn Taylor (10) and Koby McEwen Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Lexus Williams gets a hand on the ball as Utah State's Koby McEwen attempts to shoot Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Lexus Williams hits a 3-pointer defended by Utah State guard DeAngelo Isby Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
