Boise State 83, San Diego State 80 in men's basketball

Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison scored 44 points to set a new school record in the Broncos' 83-80 win over San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison is fouled hard by San Diego State's Matt Mitchell in the final seconds of the game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The foul was called flagerant after a full court inbound pass to Hutchison, who made both free throws. The Broncos won the Mountain West conference game 83-80.
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison makes his second free throw after a flagerant foul by San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The shot was Hutchison's 44th point, setting a new BSU record for the most points scored in a single game.
Boise State men's basketball celebrates with a sold-out crowd after defeating Mountain West Conference rival San Diego State 83-80 Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
A sold out crowd cheers a Boise State three-point shot during the Broncos Mountain West Conference game against San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State guard Justinian Jessop gets foulded on a running jumper by San Diego State forward Malik Pope in the second half Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State forward Zach Haney follows up with an offensive tap in during the Broncos' 83-80 win over San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
San Diego State basketball coach Brian Dutcher pleads his case to one of the referees during a Mountain West Conference contest with Boise State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison scores in the defended by San Diego State's Malik Pope Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State forward Zach Haney dives for a loose ball with San Diego State's Malik Pope Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State bench reacts after a three-point shot by teammate Justinian Jessop in the second half against San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State men's basketball vs. San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State guard Lexus Williams takes a fast shot to beat the shot clock in the first half against San Diego State's Devin Watson Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison drives past San Diego State defenders Matt Mitchell (11) and Devin Watson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State center Robin Jorch changes the shot of San Diego State's Try Kell in the first half Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison dunks the basketball running by San Diego State forward Malik Pope Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise
