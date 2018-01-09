Final: Boise State hangs on for win at Fresno State

In a game that featured 52 fouls, the Boise State men’s basketball team survived Fresno State’s second-half rally for a 70-64 win at Save Mart Center on Tuesday night in Fresno, Calif.
The Broncos improve to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in Mountain West Conference play.
Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos in scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The senior was just 3-for-12 from the floor but converted on 15-of-18 free throws.
Alex Hobbs scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half, after which the Broncos led 32-21. Chris Sengfelder added 13 points and Lexus Williams had 10.
Never miss a local story.
Fresno State falls to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in league play. Deshon Taylor paced the Bulldogs with 15 points.
Comments