Boise State’s Chris Sengfelder, left, comes down with a rebound with teammate Justinian Jessup close by during their game against Fresno State at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Tuesday.
Final: Boise State hangs on for win at Fresno State

By Rachel Roberts

January 09, 2018 08:29 PM

In a game that featured 52 fouls, the Boise State men’s basketball team survived Fresno State’s second-half rally for a 70-64 win at Save Mart Center on Tuesday night in Fresno, Calif.

The Broncos improve to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in Mountain West Conference play.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos in scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The senior was just 3-for-12 from the floor but converted on 15-of-18 free throws.

Alex Hobbs scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half, after which the Broncos led 32-21. Chris Sengfelder added 13 points and Lexus Williams had 10.

Fresno State falls to 12-6 overall and 2-3 in league play. Deshon Taylor paced the Bulldogs with 15 points.

  • Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road

    Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice provides his take after the Broncos' 70-64 win at Fresno State on Tuesday.

Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:05

Leon Rice on bench play, Hutchison, fans, technical foul 7:02

