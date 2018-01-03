From a ‘nasty’ dunk to a 35-point lead, Boise State manhandles New Mexico

Performances like these are quickly becoming problematic for the rest of the Mountain West Conference.
For Boise State, it was just another well-rounded effort on the Broncos’ home court.
The Boise State men’s basketball team produced one “Kodak moment” after another in a 90-62 win over New Mexico on Wednesday night at Taco Bell Arena to improve to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
“I think we are doing a good job of humbling ourselves knowing that, ‘Yeah, we’re on this path, but we all see a bigger picture,’ ” Boise State sophomore Alex Hobbs said. “We want that championship, so we know every day we’ve got to just keep coming in and getting better as a team.”
Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup finished with a game-leading and career high 23 points — including a 5-for-7 effort from 3-point range — and he was one of five Broncos to score in double figures.
Senior Chandler Hutchison contributed his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He had a putback, one-handed dunk near the end of the first half that brought looks of shock from teammates and opponents alike.
“I kind of had like the perfect Kodak moment of it. I’m OK with missing that one if he follows it up like that, that’s fine with me,” Hobbs said. “I don’t know if the camera caught my face or anything, but I don’t even know how I reacted. That was just nasty.”
Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison’s dunk vs UNM. #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/9mipS3JARi— Bronco Nation News (@BNNBroncoNation) January 4, 2018
From Hutchison’s elevated dunks to Hobbs’ scoring flurry to Jessup’s 3-point show, future conference opponents will have a hard time game planning to stop the Broncos.
“It’s a fun style to play, and they like playing it,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “They’re so unselfish, all of them, and that’s what’s great about coaching this team is you don’t ever have to worry or think about any of that. They’re going to make the right plays for the love of their teammates, and sometimes they’re over unselfish.”
The Lobos (6-10, 1-2) struggled to keep up with the Broncos’ fast pace from the opening tip and didn’t break into double-digit scoring until there was just 7:51 remaining before the break. Boise State led by 23 points at halftime and pushed that advantage to as much as 35 in the second half.
Junior forward Zach Haney scored six of the Broncos’ first 13 points as Boise State held New Mexico without a field goal for the first four minutes, 20 seconds. Haney totaled 10 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes, and point guard Lexus Williams rounded out the Broncos’ double-digit scorers with 11 points and five assists.
“It was really fast-paced, so there wasn’t much time to actually sit down and look at it,” Hutchison said. “It was one into the next. We get a rebound. We’re running. We’re hitting threes. We’re back on defense. … We were hitting shots, and getting stops, so I feel like that allowed us to get off to that good start.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @byrachelroberts
BSU women fall at New Mexico
Despite making 12 3-pointers and shooting 50 percent from the field, the Boise State women’s basketball team fell 100-83 against New Mexico on Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M.
It was the first time since 2004 that an opponent has reached the century mark against the Broncos (8-6, 2-1).
Boise State sophomore guard Riley Lupfer posted her second straight game with at least 20 points, scoring 24 on 9-of-15 shooting and 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
