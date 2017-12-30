Live: Follow Boise State men’s basketball at UNLV

The Boise State men’s basketball team faces UNLV on Saturday in the Broncos’ Mountain West Conference road opener at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Tipoff is 9 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast by AT&T SportsNet, which is available in the Rocky Mountain and Southwest AT&T SportsNet Regions. ROOT SPORTS Northwest also will air the game.
The Rebels (11-2, 0-0) enter Saturday’s game with the top scoring offense in the conference, averaging 91.2 points per game (No. 7 in the NCAA). UNLV’s two bigs — Brandon McCoy (18.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg) and Shakur Juiston (15.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg) — both are averaging a double-double.
Boise State (11-2, 1-0) won at UNLV 77-59 last season.
