Boise State 93, Colorado State 71 in men's basketball

Boise State bench flexes and shouts "and one" after teammate Marcus Dickinson is fouled on a drive to Colorado State's basket Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Zach Haney blocks a shot by Colorado State forward Deion James, also defended by BSU guard Justinian Jessup Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson chases down a Colorado State errant pass in the first half of the Broncos' first Mountain West Conference game of the season Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson is fouled by Colorado State forward Che Bob on a fast break in the Broncos' 93-71 Mountain West Conference win Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison puts an exclamation point dunking the ball on Colorado State during the second half of the Broncos' first Mountain West Conference game of the season Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Justinian Jessop draws a foul from Colorado State guard Anthony Bonner in the second half Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Justinian Jessup steals a pass meant for Colorado State forward Deion James in the second half Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Zach Haney thwarts a shot attempt by Colorado State forward Che Bob Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State forward Zach Haney pulls up for a sky hook over Colorado State forward Nico Carvacho Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs draws a foul from Colorado State guard Anthony Bonner in the second half of the Broncos' first Mountain West Conference game of the season Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs drives into the key and passes over Colorado State defenders Raguan Mitchell and Nico Carvacho in the Broncos' 93-71 Mountain West Conference win Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Justinian Jessup gets fouled by Colorado State guard Robbie Berwick in the Broncos' first Mountain West Conference game of the season Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson drives to the hoop defended by Colorado State's Che Bob (10) and Prentiss Nixon Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson passes off a drive to the key defended by Colorado State's Lorenzo Jenkins (13) and Nico Carvacho Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State men's basketball coach demonstrates what he believed to be an over-the-back foul to a referee during the Broncos' Mountain West contest with Colorado State Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com