Boise State’s Paris Austin drives around Wyoming’s Jeremy Lieberman during their game in Boise on Feb. 18, 2017.
Boise State’s Paris Austin drives around Wyoming’s Jeremy Lieberman during their game in Boise on Feb. 18, 2017. Otto Kitsinger AP
Boise State’s Paris Austin drives around Wyoming’s Jeremy Lieberman during their game in Boise on Feb. 18, 2017. Otto Kitsinger AP

Boise State Basketball

May 16, 2017 1:04 PM

Former Boise State point guard Paris Austin commits to California

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Former Boise State point guard Paris Austin has committed to Cal, according to a tweet Austin sent out Tuesday afternoon. Austin, a rising junior who was second on the Broncos in scoring at 12.3 points per game last season, was granted his release from the Boise State program last Thursday. On Friday Austin told the Idaho Statesman he would not be returning to the school.

Austin, an Oakland native who attended Bishop O’Dowd High School, will have to sit out a year according to NCAA transfer rules. He has a redshirt available and could have two years of eligibility remaining. Ivan Rabb, who played two years at Cal before entering the 2017 NBA Draft, was Austin’s high school teammate.

Cal went 21-13 last season and fell to Cal State Bakersfield in the first round of the NIT. The Golden Bears are led by first year head coach Wyking Jones, as former head coach Cuonzo Martin took the head coaching job at Missouri in the offseason.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA

Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA 11:59

Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA
Chandler Hutchison isn't sure what it would take for him to leave BSU for the NBA 11:59

Chandler Hutchison isn't sure what it would take for him to leave BSU for the NBA
Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison and coach Leon Rice discuss NIT loss to Illinois 8:43

Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison and coach Leon Rice discuss NIT loss to Illinois

View More Video

Sports Videos