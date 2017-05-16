Former Boise State point guard Paris Austin commits to California

Former Boise State point guard Paris Austin has committed to Cal, according to a tweet Austin sent out Tuesday afternoon. Austin, a rising junior who was second on the Broncos in scoring at 12.3 points per game last season, was granted his release from the Boise State program last Thursday. On Friday Austin told the Idaho Statesman he would not be returning to the school.
After talking with my family. I have decided to come home and play for Cal Berkeley . I just want to say thank you to all the coaches. pic.twitter.com/bMgQ4j63cZ— Paris Austin (@ParisAustin30) May 16, 2017
Austin, an Oakland native who attended Bishop O’Dowd High School, will have to sit out a year according to NCAA transfer rules. He has a redshirt available and could have two years of eligibility remaining. Ivan Rabb, who played two years at Cal before entering the 2017 NBA Draft, was Austin’s high school teammate.
Cal went 21-13 last season and fell to Cal State Bakersfield in the first round of the NIT. The Golden Bears are led by first year head coach Wyking Jones, as former head coach Cuonzo Martin took the head coaching job at Missouri in the offseason.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
