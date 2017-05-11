Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison to return for senior season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 11:59 Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA Pause 4:10 A closer look at flooding challenges in Eagle, Star 1:00 Bogus Basin's summer facelift begins 1:25 New library branch will join the Bown Crossing community in East Boise 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:58 Garden City flooding recedes after downed tree drifts but will rising flows cause more? 0:50 Nampa family discusses Boy Scouts and the LDS Church 2:08 A 2-minute tour of The Grove Hotel's $2 million penthouse condo 1:06 Two sides of Pollo Rey: Restaurant and live music venue Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Boise State's Chandler Hutchison decided to enter his name in the NBA Draft on Monday but will not hire an agent. He met with media on Thursday to discuss his decision and what it would take to get him to leave the Broncos. mkatz@idahostatesman.com