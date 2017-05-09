Boise State Basketball

May 09, 2017 2:11 PM

Tickets for 2018 NCAA Tournament in Boise to go on sale to public on Nov. 4

By Michael Katz

Tickets to the 2018 NCAA Tournament in Boise are set to go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2017, Boise State announced on its ticketing website Tuesday. A presale event, which also went live Tuesday, is expected to allow purchases from Oct. 31-Nov. 2. There are no restrictions or limitations to the presale signup, which will be run by the NCAA independent of Boise State.

The first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA Tournament will take place at Taco Bell Arena March 15 and 17, 2018. Boise State men’s basketball season ticket holders were able to begin purchasing a separate allotment of tickets on March 6.

Taco Bell Arena will also host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

