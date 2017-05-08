Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison works out for Celtics and Clippers

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers recently held workouts with Boise State junior Chandler Hutchison, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Idaho Statesman on Monday. Hutchison made himself eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft on April 10 but did not hire an agent, making a return to Boise State possible.
In 2016, the NBA adopted a rule that allowed players who have not hired agents to attend workouts with NBA teams and maintain their collegiate eligibility. Hutchison has until May 24 to decide whether to stay in the draft, which is June 22. He averaged a team-high 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2016-17 and was named first team All-Mountain West by the conference’s coaches.
The Celtics and Clippers were participants in the NBA playoffs this season. The Celtics are playing the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Clippers fell to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Celtics have four picks in the draft and the Clippers do not have a draft pick.
Comments