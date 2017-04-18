March Madness coming back to Boise State in 2021

Boise State has been selected as a site for the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA tournament committee announced Tuesday morning. It will be the 10th time the NCAA Tournament has come to Boise (1983, 1989, 1992, 1995, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2018).
Games will be March 18 and 20. Taco Bell Arena is one of just five sites that will host the NCAA Tournament twice between 2018 and 2021, according to a statement released by Boise State. Dallas, Wichita, Detroit and Omaha, are the others. The 2021 West Regional was awarded to Denver’s Pepsi Center.
“We’re excited to have another opportunity to host the NCAA Tournament,” Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey. “This community supports the event and our staff does a phenomenal job of putting it on. The NCAA obviously recognizes that by bringing the tournament back to Boise in not only 2018 but now 2021 as well.”
Boise has had a host of memorable NCAA Tournament moments. The 2001 tournament at Taco Bell Arena saw four games in one day decided by a total of seven points, including No. 15 seed Hampton’s monumental upset over No. 2 seed Iowa State. National champion UCLA won a 1995 game against Missouri on Tyus Edney’s buzzer-beating layup. Legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight coached the Hoosiers while LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal played his final collegiate game at the 1992 tournament in Boise.
Boise State will host the 2018 NCAA Tournament on March 15 and 17. Season ticket holders with a point ranking that falls between 1-2,500 were able to purchase tickets from March 6-19. Season ticket holders outside that range can buy tickets through Friday. If any seats remain, the tickets will again be available to season ticket holders on April 10-23.
Remaining tickets, if any, will be released for sale to the general public.
