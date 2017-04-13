Chandler Hutchison meets with media for first time since entering name in NBA Draft

Chandler Hutchison is happy to be in his current predicament.

The Boise State men’s basketball star decided to enter his name into the 2017 NBA Draft on Monday but will not hire an agent, making him eligible to return for his senior season. The NCAA adopted a rule in 2016 that allows players who have not hired agents to enter the draft and attend workouts before deciding whether or not they wish to stay in the draft. Players have 10 days from the completion of the NBA Combine to remove their names from the draft and return to school.

The NBA Combine is May 9-14.

“What gave me the idea is the new rule,” Hutchison said. “The huge opportunity it gives guys in my position to test the waters, as they say. Kind of try and get a high-level NBA workout with some teams and then get that feedback.

“From then on, you get to make a decision.”

After averaging 3.1 and 6.8 points per game in his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively, Hutchison took a massive leap as a junior in 2016-17. The first team All-Mountain West selection averaged a team-high 17.4 points and 7.8 points per game, leading the Broncos to a 20-12 record and a berth in the NIT.

“I’m never going to say I didn’t believe, with my abilities, that I could just keep continuing to get better,” Hutchison said. “It’s cool to see that development pay off to have this opportunity to do this. Some guys who are in my position don’t even have the chance ... It’s definitely something I don’t take for granted.”

Hutchison met with the media Thursday to discuss what went into his decision-making, what it would take for him to leave Boise State and what it means to have the full support of his coaching staff.