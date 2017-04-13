BSU men’s basketball gets commitment from Fordham transfer Christian Sengfelder

Fordham graduate transfer Christian Sengfelder has committed to sign with Boise State, a source confirmed with the Idaho Statesman. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
Sengfelder, a 6-foot-7 forward who graduated from Fordham in three years, will be immediately eligible for his senior season. The Germany native averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Fordham in 2016-17. Sengfelder took an official visit to Boise State on April 7.
The addition of Sengfelder could help offset the loss of forward Nick Duncan. Duncan graduated as the Broncos’ 14th leading scorer (1,141 points) and became the fourth player in school history to hit 250 3-pointers in his career. In three seasons at Fordham, Sengfelder averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 35 percent from behind the 3-point line.
With Sengfelder’s expected signing, Boise State has two scholarships remaining, as CSI’s Casdon Jardine signed with the Broncos in the fall. The spring signing period began Wednesday and runs through May 17.
