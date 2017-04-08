Roberto Gittens decommits from Boise State; Broncos host pair for official visits

Foss High (Tacoma, Wash.) small forward/shooting guard Roberto Gittens decommitted from Boise State Friday, Scout.com and The News Tribune reported.
Gittens, a four-star prospect according to Scout.com, committed to Boise State in October and was the Broncos’ first commit of the 2017 class. Foss coach Mike Cocke confirmed the signing with the Idaho Statesman on Oct. 3.
Gittens will reportedly reclassify to the class of 2018. He averaged 22 points per game in 2016-17, leading Foss to its first state title since 2000. Gittens was also named The News Tribune All-Area Boys Player of the Year.
The next signing period for recruits begins April 12 and runs through May 17. Boise State has three scholarships available, with the only current member of the 2017 class being CSI forward Casdon Jardine. Jardine (6-foot-7) signed with the Broncos in November.
Boise State hosted a pair of prospects Friday, sources confirmed with the Idaho Statesman. Three-star shooting guard Christian PoPoola Jr. (2017) from Bishop Gorman High (Nev.) and Fordham graduate transfer Christian Sengfelder (forward) were both on campus for official visits.
PoPoola Jr., currently a BYU commit, is a 6-foot-4 guard who holds offers from Memphis, Oklahoma, USC, SMU, San Diego State and Washington State, among others. Sengfelder, a 6-foot-7 forward from Germany, averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Fordham in 2016-17. He graduated after three seasons and is eligible to play his final season immediately.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments