Sophomore guard Cameron Oluyitan granted release from Boise State and will transfer

Boise State men’s basketball player Cameron Oluyitan has informed coaches of his intent to transfer and has been granted his release, Boise State confirmed Wednesday morning.
A 6-foot-6 sophomore from Houston, Oluyitan spent one year at Boise State after transferring from Gillette College. He played in 17 games this season and averaged 1.4 points per game on 28.6 percent shooting.
Oluyitan scored a career-high six points on a pair of 3-pointers at Loyola Marymount in an 80-79 victory. He saw his role diminish over the final six weeks of the season, though, and did not record a minute of playing time in February.
Oluyitan was held scoreless in 10 of the 17 games he appeared in.
Comments