Boise State men’s basketball’s Chandler Hutchison named All-District 17 by NABC

Boise State men’s basketball player Chandler Hutchison was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 17 team Wednesday. Hutchison, a junior, was named first team All-Mountain West by the coaches and second team by the media earlier this month.
The NABC divides each of its districts by conference; voting for the all-district team was done by the Mountain West’s 11 coaches and took into account the entire season rather than just conference statistics.
Hutchison had a breakout 2016-17 season, leading Boise State in points (17.4), rebounds (7.8) and steals (1.2) per game. He became the first player in school history to accumulate at least 500 points, 250 rebounds and 75 assists in the same season. He scored a career-high 34 points in a first round NIT win over Utah.
