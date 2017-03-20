Boise State basketball hits cold streak late as season ends with loss to Illinois

3:14 What makes Leon Rice tick? Pause

8:03 Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice says team needs complete game to win at Illinois

1:45 Fans share their opinions on Leon Rice's coaching success this season

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:34 Boise State athletes discuss how they use their cost of attendance stipends

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

3:26 Monitoring Idaho's mule deer

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting