Boise State basketball hits cold streak late as season ends with loss to Illinois

Boise State got back its shooting touch Monday at the State Farm Center — for the first half, at least.
Six days after missing their first 10 3-pointers in a first-round win at Utah to open the National Invitation Tournament, the Broncos hit six in the first half at Illinois. Then, they missed all 14 in the second half, as the Illini caught fire and turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 71-56 win.
Holding onto a 50-49 lead, Boise State was on the receiving end of a monster dunk by Te’Jon Black with 9:21 to play. That sparked an 8-0 run broken only by an Illinois rebound attempt that went awry, the tip-in falling into their own basket.
Junior guard Chandler Hutchison, coming off a career-high 34 points Tuesday at Utah, had 17 points to lead the Broncos, while senior forward Nick Duncan added 12. Freshman guard Alex Hobbs had 10 points.
The teams threw jabs at one another throughout most of the first half, trading baskets after slow starts, with seven ties and two lead changes in the first 15 minutes. Illinois hit six straight field goals to take a 33-25 lead with 3:24 left in the opening half, but Duncan hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to give the Broncos a 34-33 lead at the break.
Boise State (20-11) made just five of its last 21 field goal attempts, while Illinois made eight of its last 15.
