Dickinson’s clutch shot latest in young Boise State rotation’s rise with Illinois next

5:16 Boise State discusses its NCAA Tournament loss to UCLA Pause

8:03 Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice says team needs complete game to win at Illinois

2:10 Chandler Hutchison's new look

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

0:35 Boise State celebrates its NCAA Tournament matchup

1:32 Boise State embracing the challenge of playing at UCLA

1:19 Boise Police Chief: Suspect and dog dead in Hulls Gulch shooting

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls