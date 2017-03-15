Boise State men’s basketball will play at Illinois at 7 p.m. Monday in NIT

The Boise State men’s basketball team already knew who it was going to play, but after waiting almost 20 hours to find out when, the National Invitation Tournament officially set the tip for the Broncos’ second round matchup.
Boise State will play at Illinois at 7 p.m. MT Monday, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN. It is the Broncos’ second-ever appearance on ESPN, having previously played on the channel in the 1999 Big West championship game.
The Illini (19-14) hammered Valparaiso 82-57 on Tuesday with interim coach Jamall Walker at the helm after coach John Groce was fired Saturday. Illinois finished ninth in the Big Ten, though it swept Northwestern and beat Michigan and Michigan State once apiece.
The Illini have gone 13-5 at home this season at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Senior guard Malcolm Hill (17.0 ppg) and senior center Maverick Morgan (10.1 ppg) are the team’s only double-digit scorers, though three players average 8.0 to 8.4 ppg.
On Tuesday, Boise State defeated Utah 73-68 in Salt Lake City. Check out the game story here, along with photos, video, and notes. The Broncos have played Illinois once previously: Dec. 5, 2009, an 84-77 loss in Champaign.
▪ See the NIT bracket here.
