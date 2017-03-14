Behind Hutchison’s record performance, Boise State basketball beats Utah in NIT

Behind a masterful effort from junior guard Chandler Hutchison and a much-needed spark off the bench from freshman Marcus Dickinson, Boise State knocked off Utah 73-68 at the Huntsman Center on Tuesday in a first-round National Invitation Tournament matchup.
Hutchison’s 34 points were a career-high and were the most in Boise State postseason history, topping Anthony Drmic’s 28 points against La Salle in the 2013 NCAA Tournament.
Dickinson hit a 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining to tie it up at 61-61, and Hutchison gave the sixth-seeded Broncos their first lead since they had a 24-22 late in the first half with a layup 49 seconds later. The Broncos (20-11) did not trail against against the third-seeded Utes (20-12). Dickinson was the Broncos’ only other scorer in double figures, with 12 points in 16 minutes. He played four first-half minutes.
The Broncos trailed 37-30 at the half, playing solidly outside of finding little offensive rhythm outside of Hutchison, who had 16 points at the break. Utah had 10 assists to Boise State's two in the first half, while the Broncos did not make a 3-pointer until 15:58 remained in the game, on their 11th long distance attempt.
Boise State will next face Illinois on the road in the NIT, date and time to be announced. Tuesday’s win was the team’s first in the NIT since it last appeared, in 2004.
