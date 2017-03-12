Boise State men’s basketball team invited to NIT, will play at Utah Tuesday

The Boise State men’s basketball team (19-11) has been invited to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and will play at Utah at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Broncos are the No. 6 seed in the Illinois State quadrant and will travel to Salt Lake City to play the No. 3-seeded Utes (20-11). It is the Broncos’ 14th postseason trip, and their fourth under head coach Leon Rice.
Thirty-two teams were selected to play in the NIT, which has been held annually since 1938. Ten teams who won their conference’s regular-season title but did not make it to the NCAA Tournament automatically earned bids. Boise State finished third in the Mountain West and earned one of 22 at-large bids.
Boise State has played in the NIT four other times (1987, ’89, ’91, 2004) and is 3-4 in the tournament. The Broncos made the round of 16 in their last appearance, beating UNLV and Milwaukee at home before losing at Marquette. Their other victory was over Utah in their NIT debut in 1987.
NCAA Tournament selection show
The Boise State women’s basketball team will learn its opponent and destination at 5 p.m. Monday on ESPN. The 64-team NCAA Tournament starts Friday and Saturday on 16 campus sites (top 16 overall seeds host first- and second-round games). Follow IdahoStatesman.com for the breaking news.
