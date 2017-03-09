Boise State smothered by San Diego State in MW quarterfinal, ending hopes of NCAA bid

Boise State’s dreams of an NCAA Tournament berth all but died in Las Vegas.
Maybe the NIT, too.
Sixth-seeded San Diego State, normally a 31.1 percent shooting team from 3-point range, went 9-for-14 on Thursday night against the third-seeded Broncos in an 87-68 upset in a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal at Thomas & Mack Center.
San Diego State’s Malik Pope tied his career-high with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aztecs (19-13), who advance to play Colorado State (21-10) in a semifinal at 10:30 p.m. Friday.
It is the second straight year that a third-seeded Boise State (19-11) team has been upset by a No. 6 seed in the Mountain West quarterfinals.
The Aztecs used a 12-3 run in the second half and a 13-2 run at the end of the first half to surge past the Broncos, who lost the second-chance points battle 21-4 and notched 10 assists after tallying 23 last Saturday at Air Force.
Boise State dominated San Diego State 78-66 in their Jan. 8 meeting, but was outshot 55-45 percent, outrebounded 35-20 and outscored 16-7 in points off turnovers Thursday night.
Boise State trailed by five points at halftime, but was outscored 45-31 in the second half and trailed by 22 with one minute, 47 seconds left to play. Max Hoetzel scored a career-high 21 points for the Aztecs, who shot 62.5 percent from the field in the second half.
Senior Nick Duncan and sophomore Paris Austin led Boise State with 15 points each.
The Broncos led by six points with five minutes left in the first half but went scoreless for nearly three minutes as San Diego State made its first move of the night.
With NCAA Tournament contention now out of the picture, Boise State awaits its postseason fate. The NIT selection show airs 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
