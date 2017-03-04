Record 3-point shooting sends BSU past Air Force and into No. 3 seed at MW Tournament

Behind a record-setting night from beyond the 3-point line, Boise State defeated Air Force 98-70 in its regular-season finale Saturday and locked up the No. 3 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas (March 8-11). Boise State (19-10, 12-6) finishes third in the regular-season standings.
The Broncos hit a school-record 20 3-pointers in the game and shot 58.8 percent from deep; the 20 threes tied the Mountain West record. Boise State shot 64.2 percent from the field overall and had 23 assists on 34 made field goals.
Redshirt senior James Reid scored 14 of his career-high 26 points in the first half and hit eight 3-pointers, the most by any player in the Mountain West this season. Senior Nick Duncan scored a season-high 23 points and five Broncos scored in double-digits.
Boise State hit 11 of its first 12 shots and six of its first seven threes against the Falcons (11-20, 4-14). Six Broncos made 3-pointers in the game.
Boise State’s 49 first-half points tied for the most scored in a first half this season.
Related: Is this Leon Rice’s best coaching job?
Having earned a first-round bye at the Mountain West Tournament, Boise State will play in the quarterfinals at Thomas & Mack Arena on Thursday at 9:30 p.m against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round matchup between the No. 6 (San Diego State or New Mexico) and No. 11 (UNLV or Air Force) seeds. If the Broncos win, they will play in the semifinals Friday at 10:30 p.m. The championship game is Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Mountain West men’s basketball tournament runs March 8-11 (MW Network, CBS Sports Network).
Tickets can be purchased through the Mountain West. Seats for Boise State’s quarterfinal matchup start at $35.
Also in Las Vegas
The West Coast Conference, Pac-12 and WAC men’s basketball tournaments are also taking place in Las Vegas over the coming week. The WCC Tournament runs March 3-7 (ESPN) at the Orleans Arena; the Pac-12 Tournament runs March 8-11 (ESPN) at T-Mobile Arena; the WAC Tournament runs from March 9-11 (ESPNU) at the Orleans Arena.
The women’s tournaments for the WCC and WAC tournaments take place at the same locations as the men’s tournaments; the WAC begins play on March 8 and ends March 11. The Pac-12 women’s tournament is currently taking place in Seattle.
The men’s and women’s Big Sky Tournaments are being held in Reno, Nev., at the Reno Events center, with the women beginning on March 6 and the men on March 7. Both tournaments end March 11.
Related: Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship headquarters
Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship headquarters
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
MOUNTAIN WEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
All games on MW Network
FIRST ROUND
Monday’s games
Game 1: No. 8 San Jose St. (10-20) vs. No. 9 San Diego St. (11-18), 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Fresno St. (15-14) vs. No. 10 Nevada (11-18), 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Utah St. (16-13) vs. No. 11 Air Force (4-24), 8 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 Colorado St. (23-7) vs. Winner 1, 1 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Boise St. (22-7) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (15-14), 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Wyoming (21-8) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 UNLV (21-9) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 7:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7, 10 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 1 p.m.
Comments