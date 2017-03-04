Boise State women’s basketball routs Air Force in finale; Slocum sets Maryland record

Brooke Pahukoa scored 23 points in her final regular-season game, and the Broncos routed Air Force 72-48 in Mountain West play Friday at Taco Bell Arena. Shalen Shaw added 14 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (22-7, 12-6), which will enter the Mountain West Tournament on a seven-game winning streak. The Broncos tied for third in the conference with UNLV and will be seeded fourth in next week’s event; they’ll open against New Mexico at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN WEST TOURNAMENT
At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
All games on MW Network
FIRST ROUND
Monday’s games
Game 1: No. 8 San Jose St. (10-20) vs. No. 9 San Diego St. (11-18), 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Fresno St. (15-14) vs. No. 10 Nevada (11-18), 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Utah St. (16-13) vs. No. 11 Air Force (4-24), 8 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 Colorado St. (23-7) vs. Winner 1, 1 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Boise St. (22-7) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (15-14), 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Wyoming (21-8) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 UNLV (21-9) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 7:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7, 10 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO FOOTBALL: The Yotes released their spring practice schedule Friday, including two scrimmages and the Spring Game at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell. Practice begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and scrimmages are scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 16, and 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
C OF I SWIMMING: The women are in seventh place at the NAIA National Championships in Columbus, Ga., and the men are 12th. Maddy Kelly (100-yard butterfly) and Mckayla Stevens (400 individual medley) finished sixth to lead the women, while Thomas Sheridan (400 IM) paced the men with an eighth-place effort.
C OF I TRACK AND FIELD: Lila Klopfenstein (Meridian High) and Molly Vitale-Sullivan qualified for the women’s 3,000-meter final at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Johnson City, Tenn.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (12-3) lost to Cal State Northridge 1-0 and defeated Santa Clara 4-0 at the Springhill Suites Invitational in Nampa. Christina Washington threw a six-hitter in the win after tossing a perfect game in her last start.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders (4-8, 2-2 GNAC) were swept by Concordia 2-1 and 6-2 in Portland.
C OF I SOFTBALL: The Yotes (3-6, 1-1) opened Cascade Conference play in Caldwell with a 5-0 loss and a 3-2 victory against Southern Oregon.
BSU TENNIS: The men are 4-3 after two days at the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla, Calif. The women lost to Denver 7-0 at home.
Comments