Tickets to 2018 NCAA Tournament in Boise on sale soon for BSU season ticket holders

The first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA Tournament will be at Taco Bell Arena on March 15 and 17, 2018, and current Boise State basketball season ticket holders can start purchasing tickets Monday.
Season ticket holders who have a priority point ranking that falls between 1-2,500 will be able to purchase tickets from March 6-19. Season ticket holders not in that range can buy tickets from March 20-April 7. If any seats remain, the tickets will again be available to season ticket holders from April 10-23.
Remaining tickets, if any, would then be released for sale to the general public.
The amount of tickets available per person is equal to the number of Boise State season tickets owned.
Current season ticket holders will receive an e-mail in the coming days with information on how to purchase 2018 NCAA Tournament tickets, according to Boise State.
Seat locations will be based on priority point ranking, and season ticket holders will be allocated the best seats available to the university, Boise State said in a release. Most midcourt seats are secured by the NCAA for participating teams and sponsors, and each venue must abide by these requirements in order to host the event, Boise State said.
