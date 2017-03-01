Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

When the Boise State men’s basketball team played at Wyoming on Jan. 28 and at Colorado State on Jan. 31, the Broncos opted to stay on the road rather than travel back to Boise in between games. It was the first time the program had opted to not go home between back-to-back conference road games since joining the Mountain West in 2011. The Idaho Statesman tagged along for the entirety of Boise State’s trip, from their departure from the Boise Airport, to their return home, and everything in between. From meals to downtime in players’ rooms to pregame warmups, the Statesman caught it all.