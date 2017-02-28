Boise State women’s hoops rout Fresno on the road; men’s golf team wins tourney

Brooke Pahukoa scored 21 points, and the Broncos cruised past Fresno State 66-48 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Tuesday night. Boise State (21-7, 11-6) outscored Fresno State 29-9 in the second quarter to take a 23-point halftime lead, and the visitors stretched the advantage to 28 in the third. Marta Hermida added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Yaiza Rodriguez added nine points and eight assists. The Broncos are tied with UNLV for third in the conference entering their regular-season finale at home against Air Force at 7 p.m. Friday.
BSU men’s golf team wins Del Walker Intercollegiate
LONG BEACH, Calif.
Brian Humphreys won his second individual title of the season, leading the Broncos to the team title at Virginia Country Club — the first team title for BSU since Oct. 2013. The freshman finished the three-round tournament at 1-under 209 for a one-shot victory. Teammate Mason Schulze, who started the day tied for 16th, shot a final-round 67 to tie for second place. Boise State tallied a 15-over 855 — four shots clear of Cal Poly, which led the tournament the first two days.
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: Genevieve Ling (7-over 223) tied for 15th at the Gold Rush at the Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif. It is the 21st top-25 finish of the senior’s career. Boise State (69-over 933) took 12th place in the team standings. Idaho (883) took third place behind medalist Sophie Hausmann (12-under 204), while San Jose State (869) won the event.
BSU SOFTBALL: Christina Washington is the Mountain West pitcher of the week after throwing the first perfect game in Boise State history against Maryland Eastern Shore.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Senior guard Petra Lumpert was a first-team All-Cascade Conference selection, and senior forward Kiara Skinner was an honorable mention pick. Eastern Oregon junior guard Maya Ah You (Middleton High) was also a first-team selection.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) was awarded a berth to compete in pole vault at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 10-11 in Birmingham, Ala. His best height this season — a school-record 17 feet, 4.5 inches — ties for third in the nation heading into nationals.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Junior forward Maurice Jones was named to the All-GNAC second team, while senior post Kaileb Rodriguez and senior guard Bouna N’Diaye were honorable mention selections.
COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL: Sophomore Ryan Beard (Rocky Mountain High) was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference pitcher of the week. The lefty pitched seven innings in a 9-0 win against Northeastern Junior College, giving up three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Comments