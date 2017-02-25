Boise State women’s basketball beats San Jose State for 20th victory this season

Shalen Shaw scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Boise State (20-7, 10-6) to a 69-61 victory at San Jose Jose State (10-18, 7-9) on Saturday afternoon.
Boise State, which led 59-42 after three quarters, secured its fifth consecutive victory and seventh 20-win season in program history. The Boise State women and men (18-9 with at least three games remaining) have shared 20-win seasons twice in school history (2007-08 and 2014-15).
Marijke Vanderschaaf added 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for the Broncos, while Yaiza Rodriguez chipped in 16 points and seven assists.
The fourth-place Broncos visit Fresno State at 8 p.m. Tuesday and host Air Force at 7 p.m. Friday to close out the regular season. The Mountain West Tournament starts March 6 in Las Vegas, with the top five teams getting a first-round bye.
