True freshmen lead BSU to win over San Jose State, first-round bye in MW Tournament

Boise State’s 85-78 win over San Jose State on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena was more valuable than the average victory.
The win ensures Boise State (18-9, 11-5) of a top-five finish in the Mountain West regular season standings and a first-round bye in next month’s Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.
The Broncos’ 18th win of the season also means head coach Leon Rice will receive a one-year extension through 2021-22, worth approximately $733,709. This is the third straight year Rice has received a one-year extension for reaching the 18-win mark, which is part of the contract he signed before the 2014-15 season.
Freshman Justinian Jessup and Alex Hobbs combined to score 30 points for Boise State. The Broncos endured a 20-11 San Jose State run over the final 6:37.
Jessup scored five points in his previous three games combined but tallied 10 points in the second half alone en route to 14 points. Sophomore Paris Austin scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Boise State made six of its first eight second-half field goals and shot 55.6 overall in the second.
Hobbs had nine first-half points and the Broncos led 37-28 at halftime. Boise State shot 41 percent from the field in the first and held San Jose State to 30 percent shooting and 1-of-8 from behind the 3-point line. The Spartans entered the game shooting 44.8 percent, good for fourth in the Mountain West.
Boise State hosts Fresno State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
