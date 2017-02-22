Boise State loses heartbreaker in Nevada, falls to second in Mountain West

In a game that featured four lead changes and seven ties, it ended up being Nevada taking control of its own destiny in the Mountain West Wednesday night at the Lawlor Events Center.
Boise State led by as many as 10 early in the second half at Nevada but found itself in a back-and-forth game for the final 10 minutes of play in matchup of teams tied for first in the Mountain West standings. Sixteen second half points from Nevada’s Cameron Oliver and 11 made free throws in the final 4:15 from Marcus Marshall ended up being too much for Boise State late, as the Broncos fell to the Wolf Pack 85-77.
The Broncos trailed by just one point with 3:23 in regulation but were outscored 14-7 the rest of the way. Nevada shot 29 free throws in the second half, 15 of those coming from Marshall, who led Nevada with 26 points.
Hutchison’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining made it a four-point game, though it was Marshall’s makes at the line that wound up sealing the deal for the Wolf Pack.
The loss puts Boise State a game behind both Colorado State and Nevada with just three games left in the regular season.
Though they went 12-for-20 from 3-point range, the Broncos (17-9, 10-5) were outrebounded 33-29. The Wolf Pack (22-6, 11-4) also scored 21 points off Boise State turnovers and shot 34 free throw attempts to Boise State’s16.
Senior Nick Duncan and junior Chandler Hutchison led Boise State with 19 points each. Zach Haney scored 13 off the bench while freshman Alex Hobbs scored 7 points in just eight minutes of play. The Broncos’ bench outscored Nevada’s 22-2.
Deploying its fifth-different starting lineup of the season, Boise State took an early lead Wednesday behind familiar faces.
Head coach Leon Rice opted to start both sophomore Paris Austin and redshirt senior James Reid and sit freshman Justinian Jessup, who had started the previous 25 games.
The Broncos’ weapon of choice in the first half Wednesday was the 3-point ball. Boise State was 8-of-12 from deep, including three from Duncan, who led the team with 9 points in the first half. Duncan had scored 19 points in the previous three games combined.
Nevada scored the first 9 points of the game before the Broncos hit a trio of 3-pointers to tie the game. Haney, who had not played in Boise State’s last two games, was aggressive early and scored 8 points in the first half.
Though they trailed for more than 17 minutes in the first half, Boise State stormed into halftime with a 41-33 lead. Hobbs scored five-straight points before Duncan hit a 3-pointer and capped off the halftime scoring with a buzzer-beating tip-in that was originally ruled a shotclock violation. Duncan was awarded the basket after halftime, just seconds before the second half began.
Boise State hosts San Jose State (14-12, 7-8) at 2p.m. Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments