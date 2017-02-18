Austin, Hutchison lead Boise State past Wyoming, back into first in the Mountain West

Sophomore Paris Austin scored a game-high 27 points and junior Chandler Hutchison added 25 as Boise State overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat Wyoming 91-87 on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena.
It is just the second time the Broncos (17-8, 10-4) have won a game where they trailed at halftime (Dec. 31, vs. Colorado State). Saturday’s win puts Boise State back in first place in the Mountain West as they head to Nevada for a critical conference game Wednesday.
Boise State opened the second half on a 21-2 run behind Hutchison and Austin. Wyoming shot lights out from 3-point range in the first half, going 7-for-16 to take a 41-37 halftime lead. Austin’s 14 first-half points kept the Broncos within striking distance.
Wyoming used a 14-5 run to get within two points of the Broncos with 2.7 seconds remaining in the game. Hutchison made a pair of free throws to hold off the Cowboys’ (16-12, 6-9) comeback.
Boise State plays at Nevada (20-6, 9-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
