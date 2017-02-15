Boise State women’s basketball beats New Mexico at the buzzer

Marijke Vanderschaaf scored a career-high 26 points, and hit a 10-foot baseline jumper with one second left, to lift the Broncos’ basketball team to a 64-62 victory at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday night. Boise State trailed for nearly 35 minutes, and by 10 to start the fourth quarter, but finished the game on a 23-11 run. The Broncos (17-7, 7-6 Mountain West) have won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 31. New Mexico fell to 14-11, 9-5. Boise State plays at Wyoming at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BSU SWIMMING & DIVING: The Broncos swept both relays (200-yard medley and 800 freestyle) on the opening night of the Mountain West Championships in College Station, Texas, helping them take a two-point lead in the team standings. BSU (200) is followed by Nevada (198), while San Diego State and Wyoming are tied for third (166) with three days of competition remaining.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders recorded 28 hits in a doubleheader sweep, beating Notre Dame de Namur 14-2 in five innings and 13-6 in Belmont, Calif. Brittany Genuardi went 6-for-9 with seven RBIs, two doubles and a home run for NNU (6-7). With back-to-back sweeps, the Crusaders have won four straight — their longest win streak since February 2013.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (2-4) dropped two nine-inning nonconference games, losing to eighth-ranked Cal Baptist 8-6 and 9-5 in Riverside, Calif.
