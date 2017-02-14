Boise State Basketball

February 14, 2017 10:25 PM

Boise State rally at New Mexico falls short as Broncos fall to second in Mountain West

By Michael Katz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Boise State trimmed a 17-point second-half deficit against New Mexico down to three with 20 seconds remaining Tuesday night, but was unable to overcome the late heroics of Elijah Brown, who scored 17 points in the final six minutes to lead the Lobos past the Broncos 78-73.

With the loss and Colorado State’s victory over Wyoming on Tuesday, Boise State (16-8, 9-4) now sits a half-game behind the Rams (18-9, 10-4) in the Mountain West standings.

Junior Chandler Hutchison scored a career-high 31 points in the loss.

Redshirt senior James Reid hit a 3-pointer from the corner that brought the Broncos to within 76-73, part of a 13-6 run that made the game close. Brown hit the clinching free throws to cap off his 27-point effort.

Reid and redshirt sophomore David Wacker scored 18 points and 12 points, respectively. Boise State shot 39.7 percent from the field and was on the wrong end of nine New Mexico blocked shots.

Boise State hosts Wyoming (16-11, 6-8) at 4 p.m. Saturday (Root Sports).

Boise State women host Lobos on Wednesday

Fresh off a 69-59 win at Air Force last Saturday, the Broncos (16-7, 6-6 Mountain West) return home to Taco Bell Arena to take on New Mexico (14-10, 9-4) at 7 p.m. Boise State lost the first meeting of the season in Albuquerque 75-68 despite a late rally.

Boise State is led by senior Brooke Pahukoa (13.3 ppg), while Cherise Beynon is third in the Mountain West in scoring at 16.1 points per game. She also leads the conference in assists per game (6.6).

The game is the annual Play4Kay/Cancer Awareness (Pink) Game. Fans wearing pink receive tickets for $3.

