After Nevada loss, Boise State alone in first place in Mountain West

Trey Kell scored 17 points to go over 1,000 in his career, and San Diego State knocked Nevada out of first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 70-56 victory Sunday.
Nevada’s loss gave Boise State (16-7, 9-3) sole possession of first place in the standings following the Broncos’ 77-66 victory over Air Force (10-15, 3-9) on Saturday night.
The Wolf Pack (19-6, 8-4) dropped a game back of Boise State, while the Broncos remain a half-game ahead of Colorado State (17-9, 9-4).
Malik Pope continued his strong play since returning to the starting lineup for the Aztecs, scoring 12 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Jeremy Hemsley added 15 points and Matt Shrigley, with three 3-pointers, 10.
Hemsley scored 11 points and Pope 10 in the first half as the Aztecs (14-10, 6-6) shot 53 percent in taking a 42-28 lead. Shrigley had a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw to end the half.
The lead remained in double figures, reaching 20 with 10 minutes left after an 8-0 run capped by a Pope bucket.
Kell has 1,013 career points. Pope, who missed nine games this season dealing with a knee injury, has started the last five and over that period is averaging over 13.4 points and 7 rebounds.
D.J. Fenner scored 21 points for Nevada.
Boise State travels to New Mexico for an 8 p.m. game Tuesday night (CBS Sports Network), then takes on Wyoming at 4 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena (Root). A potentially key matchup with Nevada looms Feb. 22 in Reno (8 p.m., ESPN3).
New Mexico is a game and a half back in the standings. Boise State lost the last matchup 81-70 at home in January.
The Broncos have defeated Colorado State twice this season, and they won their only matchup with San Diego State in January.
Comments