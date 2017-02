Tom Wilson, an Australia native who last played at SMU, arrived in Boise on Wednesday and enrolled in classes at Boise State on Friday. The Idaho Statesman sat down with Wilson and watched the Broncos' win over San Jose State with the freshman . Wilson discussed life in a new city, his new team and his unfamiliarity with it and the struggle of knowing he won't be able to play a game for the Broncos for an entire year.