Boise State’s Justinian Jessup regains his shooting stroke in win over Air Force

Boise State’s Nick Duncan and Justinian Jessup needed bounce back games in the worst possible way.
After Saturday’s effort against Air Force at Taco Bell Arena, consider them back.
The duo combined to hit seven 3-pointers as Boise State defeated Air Force 77-66 for its fourth-straight victory. The win puts the Broncos a half-game ahead of idle Nevada at the top of the Mountain West standings.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Duncan was 9-for-48 from behind the 3-point line over the previous seven games, while Jessup had scored in double-figures just once since New Year’s. They ended up with 14 and 9 points, respectively. Four Broncos finished in double-figure scoring.
Sophomore Paris Austin scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. The Broncos (16-7, 9-3) shot 42 percent from the field compared to 48 percent for Air Force (10-15, 3-9) but hit 10 3-pointers and made 20-of-30 free throws.
Boise State led by as many as nine in the second half but trailed by three midway through the period after a 14-3 run by the Falcons. Air Force’s Zach Kocur led the Falcons’ charge, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Key 3-pointers from Jessup and redshirt senior James Reid put the Broncos up by 10 with 3:44 remaining. Boise State withstood two Air Force 10-0 runs during the game.
Junior Chandler Hutchison was held without a field goal until a dunk with less than two minutes remaining and scored nine of his 11 points from the free throw line. He led the Broncos with 11 rebounds.
Freshman Alex Hobbs scored seven of his nine points in the first half.
Boise State plays at New Mexico at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
