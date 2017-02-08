Boise State’s Nick Duncan knows why he’s slumping. Now he just has to stop thinking

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes Pause

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus service by the numbers

2:52 Looking for Valentine's Day ideas? Check out this fun and friendly wine shop in Meridian

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

0:58 Risch objects to King letter

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:18 Don Lineberry on recovering from meth addiction