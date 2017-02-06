Boise State basketball’s Paris Austin named Mountain West Player of the Week

Boise State sophomore point guard Paris Austin has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performances through Feb. 5, the conference announced Monday morning. He is the second Bronco to win the award this season, as junior Chandler Hutchison took the honor for his play through Jan. 2.
The Oakland, Calif. native’s play off the bench was instrumental in Boise State’s (15-7, 8-3 MW) recent rise to the top of the Mountain West standings. He scored a combined 41 points on 13-for-19 from the field (68.4 percent) in wins against Colorado State and Utah State, with 31 of those points coming in the second half.
Austin scored a career-high 25 points in Fort Collins last Tuesday, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line in a 79-76 win. He made six free throws in the final 26 seconds to seal Boise State’s victory.
Austin’s 16 points in Saturday’s 72-70 win over Utah State was second on the team behind Hutchison’s 18.
Boise State hosts Air Force (10-13, 3-7) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments