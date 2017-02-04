Boise State women’s basketball loses to Utah State on buzzer-beater

Utah State hit the game-winner with one second left on the clock, taking a 65-63 victory over Boise State on Saturday in Mountain West women’s basketball action. The Broncos led for the first 29 minutes of the game by as many as 13 points but scored just two points in the third quarter. They then rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth to tie the score at 63-63 with 15 seconds to go. But the Aggies grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a desperation shot for the victory. Riley Lupfer led BSU (15-7, 5-6) with 17 points, while Brooke Pahukoa added 12 for her 12th game in double digits this season.
BSU TRACK & FIELD: The Broncos won three events at the Jacksons Invitational in Nampa: men’s 60 meters (Bryce Kirby), men’s 800 (Noah Horsburgh) and men’s mile (Ozo Rojas). On Friday night, Allison Jeffries (Eagle High) won the pole vault with a season-best height of 12 feet, 11.25 inches.
IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Victor Sanders followed up a career-high 40-point effort with 31 points and six assists, and the Vandals (12-10, 7-4) beat Sacramento State (7-14, 4-6) 81-67 in Moscow for their sixth win in seven games.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals defeated Sacramento State 72-58, giving coach Jon Newlee a school-record 143rd victory. Mikayla Ferenz led
Idaho (12-10, 7-4 Big Sky) with 17 points.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Joey Nebeker (Melba High) scored 15 points to lead the Coyotes (18-8, 11-5 Cascade) to an 86-65 win over Multnomah in Portland. On Friday, the Yotes beat Warner Pacific 77-61 in Portland. Aitor Zubizarreta had 18 points.
C OF I WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kiara Skinner scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Coyotes (10-12, 10-6 Cascade) to a 60-47 victory over Multnomah in Portland.
C OF I SKIING: Mary Totten (Borah High) won gold as the Coyote women beat Washington by 10 seconds in a Northwest Collegiate Ski Conference giant slalom qualifier at Mission Ridge Ski Area in Wenatchee, Wash. — their fifth straight win this season and 18th consecutive dating to 2015. The C of I men took second place.
C OF I TRACK & FIELD: Andrew Galloway (Payette High) broke his own school record in the shot with a heave of 47-feet, 11.75 inches to place third at the Jacksons Invitational.
C OF I WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Coyotes lost to Puget Sound twice by identical 6-3 margins at the River City Racquet Club in Nampa.
NNU TRACK & FIELD: Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) won the men’s pole vault with a height of 16 feet, 0.75 inches as the Crusaders swept the podium in the event at the Jacksons Invitational.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (2-5) beat Minot State 4-3 and lost to Cal State San Bernardino 6-2 at the Desert Stinger Classic in Las Vegas. On Friday, NNU lost to Hawaii Hilo 9-6 in nine innings and Concordia (Calif.) 10-1 in five, then beat New Mexico Highlands 13-6 for their first win of the season.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals beat Southern Utah 71-68 in double overtime in Cedar City, Utah. Lindsay Brown led ISU (12-9, 6-4 Big Sky) with 15 points.
ISU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ethan Telfair scored 21 points and led five players in double figures, and the Bengals (5-17, 3-7) routed Southern Utah (4-20, 2-9) 94-68 in Pocatello for their second straight win. ISU shot 32-of-61 overall, including 15-of-27 from 3-point range
