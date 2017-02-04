Boise State takes sole possession first place in the Mountain West with win over Utah State.

After a long road trip that spanned five days, there was no place like home for Boise State on Saturday.
Junior Chandler Hutchison scored 11 of his game-high 18 points against Utah State in the second half, leading the Broncos past the Aggies 72-70 in front of a season-high crowd of 7,560 at Taco Bell Arena. It is Boise State’s third win in a row and snaps a two-game home losing streak.
With the win and Nevada’s being off on Saturday, Boise State moves into sole possession of first place in the Mountain West.
Boise State (15-7, 8-3) trailed by 3 points midway through the second half but went on a 9-0 run to take the lead over Utah State (10-12, 4-7). Sophomore point guard Paris Austin scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to help spark the rally.
The Broncos jumped out to an early 12 point lead but found themselves tied at 33 at halftime after Utah State went on a 20-6 run midway through the first. The Broncos went nearly 5 minutes without scoring while the Aggies hit 4-of-7 3-pointers, including two from freshman Sam Merrill. Redshirt sophomore David Wacker led Boise State with nine first half points and finished with 11.
Boise State hosts Air Force at Taco Bell Arena (10-13, 3-7) next Saturday at 4 p.m.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
